Home Depot employees come together to return lost envelope full of cash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An envelope full of cash was found at The Home Depot in Bellevue. But thanks to a group of determined employees the envelope has been returned to the rightful owner.

For Adam Adkisson, it was a typical day at work until he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22.

“I didn’t think anything of it at first. I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money,” said Adkisson.

The envelope was packed with $700 in cash. Shortly after the discovery, Adkisson contacted a manager.

“I was the closing manager that night and I noticed it was still here. I thought to myself oh my goodness he or she didn’t know they even lost it here. It was just sad at that point,” explained Alissa Rocchi.

Determined to help, Rocchi decided to make a post on Facebook. But in order to identify the right person, she didn’t give up too much information.

“I got a message from a gentleman by the name of Mark who said that’s my partner’s. It’s his money. He lost it. He is panicking,” stated Rocchi.

Mark was able to confirm it belonged to his business partner by describing the appearance of the envelope and the details written on the back.

“I was stressing over it pretty bad. So, I am glad that he is a social media guy and was able to see that because I would have never seen it,” said Johnathon Clayton, owner of the lost envelope.

Clayton says he’s grateful because he planned to use the money to buy his little ones a Christmas gift. To show his gratitude, he returned to The Home Depot to personally thank Adam and leave a small gift behind.

“Our core value is on our chest and one of our core values says to do the right thing. That is just us living our core values,” Rocchi stated

