Gov. Lee objects to military vaccine mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov Bill Lee has issued a joint letter in objection to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the military.

Gov. Lee announced on social media this week that he and 20 other Republican governors have written and issued a letter opposing the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on military members, claiming it is a “threat to national security.” Lee states in the letter that the mandate is forcing current military members to leave their ranks, and is deterring potential new recruits from joining.

The letter reports that as of Nov. 15, 8,000 active duty members have been discharged by the Armed Forces since the implementation of the Biden vaccine mandate. The letter does not confirm whether or not the discharges were vaccine refusal related.

“As congressional leaders, it is your duty to provide for the national defense, and therefore, we call upon you to protect the men and women in uniform from an unnecessary vaccine mandate,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “As President Biden, himself, stated on Sept. 18, 2022, ‘The pandemic is over.’”

Signatories to the letter include: Governors Bill Lee (TN), Kay Ivey (AL) Doug Ducey (AZ), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Kim Reynolds (IA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Chris Sununu (NH), Pete Ricketts (NE), Doug Burgum (ND), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT), Glenn Youngkin (VA), and Mark Gordon (WY).

The letter was addressed to congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Chuck Schumer, and Mitch McConnell and was issued on Nov. 30.

Joint letter addressed to congressional leaders, opposing the military vaccine mandate (Governor Bill Lee)

