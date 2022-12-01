First Alert Forecast: On and Off Showers through next week

After a nice, chilly Thursday, on and off rain will move in to Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will rise to

Tonight increasing clouds and not as cold, low 34.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, temperatures back in the mid-50s by Friday afternoon. A stray rain shower is possible in the afternoon.

More scattered showers will move into the area for Friday night and through early Saturday morning. The rain will not hang around all day, however, and should wrap up by mid-morning on Saturday leaving the rest of the day dry with highs in the mid-50s.

We’ll stay dry Saturday night and for about the first half of our Sunday. A few showers will eventually return later in the day on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.

A few more showers are in the forecast for Monday followed by more scattered Tuesday rain showers. Temps early next week are in the upper 50s to near 60.

After a few early showers, clouds will gradually break on Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be dry with an isolated shower or two. High near 50.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.