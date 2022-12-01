First Alert Forecast: Morning Frost Followed by Sunshine

It is a frigid and frosty start to our Thursday across the Mid State with most of the area waking up in the 20s this morning.

We’ll see more sunshine this afternoon, but temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s again.

The colder air doesn’t stick around for long with temperatures back in the mid-50s by Friday afternoon. I can’t rule out a stray rain shower on Friday, but most of the area will stay dry.

More scattered showers will move into the area for Friday night and through early Saturday morning. The rain will not hang around all day, however, and should wrap up by mid-morning on Saturday leaving the rest of the day dry with highs in the mid-50s.

We’ll stay dry Saturday night and for about the first half of our Sunday. A few showers will eventually return later in the day on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.

A few more showers are in the forecast for Monday followed by more scattered Tuesday rain showers. Temps early next week are in the upper 50s to near 60.

Clouds will gradually break on Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s.

