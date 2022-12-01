Community members hold vigil for slain gas station owner in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vigil is being held outside the convenience store to honor the gas station store owner after two teens were accused of killing him on Monday.

Vishal Patel, 36, was a member of the Hermitage community. People have laid flowers and candles outside of the store to honor Patel.

Two teens, Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd, both 15 years old from Kentucky, were arrested and charged with murder.

According to police, they were also accused of robbing a 7-Eleven on Sunday on Old Hickory Boulevard at gunpoint the day before.

