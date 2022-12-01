CAUGHT ON CAM: Police warn of porch pirates as after record Cyber Monday

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a record-setting Black Friday and Cyber Monday, millions of packages are being shipped to homes this week, and police said that’s already led to an increase in porch pirates.

Neal White said a package was stolen off the porch of his son’s house in Lebanon on Tuesday morning. The thief was captured on security camera parking her truck on the street, walking up to the house, taking the large box that had just been delivered and then driving away.

“I want it to be a festive, happy holiday,” White said about his five-year-old grandson’s concerns over the theft. “You don’t want it to be with them having bad memories of something like that.”

“I’ve come to expect anything anymore from anybody,” White said. “It’s really sad where we’ve got with a lot of things, but it doesn’t surprise me anywhere now.”

White reported the stolen package to Lebanon Police. Detectives said it is being investigated and they are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for porch pirates with more packages being delivered around the holidays.

Lebanon Police Officer Richard Clark said people can also use dropbox pickup locations to keep their packages from being left on a front porch for hours.

The Nolensville Police Department is also taking steps to make sure no one steals packages off your front porch by having them delivered to their porch instead as part of the third annual Operation Front Porch.

Lt. Stephen Hale said the department will take delivery of any packages and hold them safely under their office Christmas tree for free until you can come to pick them up. People simply have to put down the police department’s address when ordering something online.

“They come in, they show their ID and we get them their packages,” Lt. Hale said. “We don’t have to worry about any of the porch pirates or anything of that degree.”

Lt. Hale said people can also request extra patrols at their homes if they are planning on traveling during the holidays. Officers will stop by a house twice per day, during the day and night shifts, to check doors and windows for any suspicious activity.

“It takes a little bit of stress off of them, especially with a lot of people doing a lot more online shopping,” Lt. Hale said. “With the extra patrols, it just gives the residents a bit of extra comfort to know that we are here and that we are providing that security and that safety measure.”

Porch Pirate caught on camera stealing from home in Lebanon

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.