Alleged porch pirates accused of following FedEx truck, stealing packages in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men who led police on a pursuit Thursday after they were caught stealing packages off porches in Nashville have been arrested, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers received a call from a witness who saw three men in a black Dodge Charger following a FedEx truck and taking packages off porches in the area, police said.

Officers located the Charger nearby and attempted to stop it, but the Charger drove off.

During a pursuit, the front seat passenger, Paw Lay, 23, jumped out of the car and was caught after a brief foot chase, police said. Sho Win, 23, and Man Rai, 31, were taken into custody once the Charger was stopped at the intersection of Margo Lane and Willard Drive.

An air rifle, which looked like a shotgun, along with packages from addresses in the area were found inside the Charger, according to police. Police said a loaded shotgun was found along the flightpath of the Charger “after it was thrown from the passenger side window during the pursuit into the front yard of a home where small children lived,” police said.

Win, the driver, was charged with felony evading arrest and theft of property. Lay was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment, and theft of property.

Rai was cited for theft of property.

As the holiday season approaches, we'd like to remind you to be cautious when having packages delivered to your home. Watch this message for some important tips to keep your presents protected. pic.twitter.com/pIzRSiAD0K — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 1, 2022

