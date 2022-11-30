Woman arrested after striking 2 pedestrians in hit-and-run


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who was accused of hitting two people and driving off in Clarksville was arrested.

Imen Almestica-Tisdale, 34, was accused of driving a white Chrysler 300 and hitting two people along Lafayette Road on Nov. 8.

Amestica-Tisdale was taken into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and was booked on a $50,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available for release.

This is still an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Crosby at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5336.

Neighbors who rushed to the scene and called for help said a man and a woman were walking along the road when a car sped up behind them, knocked them off the road, and never slowed down.

