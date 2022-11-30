WATCH: Chattanooga PD provides update on missing college student

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man potentially responsible for her disappearance has been arrested.

22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s house on the night of her disappearance.

Pace had sent her location to her mother the night she went missing. Police later discovered Pace’s car at the Signal View Apartments on Mountain Creek, miles from the location she had sent over text.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Jason Chen who they believe is responsible for Pace’s disappearance. Chen is currently in custody at the Williamson County Jail and his charges, if any, are unknown.

