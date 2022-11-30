Trent Dilfer resigns at Lipscomb, takes job at UAB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lipscomb Academy Head Coach Trent Dilfer resigned from his job as head football coach for the Mustangs and will be introduced as the next head coach at the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Wednesday.

Dilfer will return to coach the Mustangs in Thursday’s Division II-AA state championship game against CPA.

In four seasons at Lipscomb, Dilfer’s teams amassed a 42-10 record, including a 2021 state championship and a 2020 runner-up finish.

In a letter to the Lipscomb Academy community, Director of Schools Brad Schultz wrote the school will begin the search for Dilfer’s replacement immediately.

“We already have several strong candidates on our radar to consider as the next leader of the Mustang football program,” Schultz said. “We will ensure workouts and end of season activities take place according to schedule.”

Lipscomb plays CPA Thursday at 11 a.m. in Chattanooga.

