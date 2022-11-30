Tennessee Department of Education gives free reading resources to families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education, in partnership with Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, opened an opportunity for parents to order free at-home reading resources for the winter time in 2022 for any of the kids in grades K-2.

Through the partnership, TDOE and GELF encourage at-home reading practice to help young learners become stronger readers outside of the classroom.

Based on if the child is in Kindergarten 1st or 2nd grade, they will receive an At-Home Decodable Book Series that contains more than 20 stories full of sounds and words to practice that are age appropriate and are high-quality books from Scholastic.

All Tennessee families can order one booklet for their kids by clicking this link.

“We know early literacy is incredibly important and sets the foundation for a child’s education and life after graduation,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Thanks to partners like GELF, Tennessee families can easily order free books and resources to make reading fun this winter break and help their children become excellent readers.”

The launch will be part of the family components of the state Reading 360 initiative to help boost strong reading skills.

A decodable is a book or story carefully sequenced to include letter sounds and words familiar to readers that allow them to practice important phonics and decoding skills at their grade level. Families can read decodables at home with their children to help them sound out words and build their reading skills.

“Caregivers hold so many roles and responsibilities, and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) is here to support families in giving their children the brightest future,” says James Pond, GELF President. “Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen early literacy by promoting a culture of reading and learning outside of the classroom. When children are on holiday break from school, we encourage families to take a break from the screens and read together with these resources. Books build learners; books bond families.”

To order, families can click here. The order will be delivered to the mailing address that the family provides.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.