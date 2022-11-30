Suspect arrested in homicide case involving missing Chattanooga student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man that police believe is responsible for her disappearance has been arrested.

22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s house on the night of her disappearance.

Pace had sent her location to her mother the night she went missing. Police later discovered Pace’s car at the Signal View Apartments on Mountain Creek, miles from the location she had sent over text.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Jason Chen who they believe is responsible for Pace’s disappearance. After obtaining a search warrant, police discovered evidence in Chen’s apartment that led to his arrest.

According to officials, Chen and Pace were in a relationship for several months before her disappearance. Pace’s last known whereabouts were at Chen’s apartment.

Police reportedly received hundreds of tips in relation to the investigation.

Chen is currently in custody at the Williamson County Jail and has been charged with criminal homicide. He will be transported to Hamilton County to face the charges in court.

Pace’s body has not been found and the investigation is ongoing.

