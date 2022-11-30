Second severe weather season starts in Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While spring is most active for severe thunderstorms, there is a peak in activity in Tennessee in the fall.

According to the National Weather Service, since 1811, Tennessee has seen 69 tornados in the month of November and 37 in December.

The numbers are much higher in the spring months, but November still sees a significant increase.

Neighbors in a Kingston Springs community destroyed by a December 2021 tornado said they know all too well to be prepared.

“We had no idea, we just thought it was a thunderstorm,” said Brandee Weidenburger, who just moved back into her house on Butterworth Rd. She and her family were living in a camper behind the house the last near year, after the Dec. 11 tornado tore the roof off.

“Take this stuff seriously. I mean, I would always just sleep through it, not paying any attention,” Weidenburger said. “But what we went through, I would say listen to the news, get a weather radio, be alert, and be ready. Be ready for anything.”

