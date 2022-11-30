Rideshare drivers claim they’re unfairly ticketed in downtown area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Uber rideshare drivers are claiming they are being unfairly ticketed in downtown Nashville for parking violations.

Rideshare driving for Uber is Tracy Lang’s fulltime job. She’s been doing it since 2016 and said she’s had no issues until recently.

“They are handing out, or should I say mailing out, tickets,” Lang said.

Last week Lang got an email saying a letter from the Traffic Violation Bureau was sent to an old address of hers. She called the city clerk’s office about the ticket and learned it wasn’t the only one.

“They were like, ‘Oh, no ma’am. You have a couple,’” Lang said. “They said I have one past due.”

Lang posted about what happened on a social media group for local Uber drivers. Alaina Morrow saw it and called the clerk’s office, which told her she had a ticket too.

“The woman said there are hundreds given out per day,” Morrow said.

The drivers claim they are being ticketed at locations they never stop. For example, Lang received a parking ticket at 2:01 p.m. near the Music City Center on Oct. 9. A screenshot from her Uber app said she began a 16-minute ride at 1:53 p.m. that day, which she said proves she couldn’t have been parked at the ticketed time.

“I think they are randomly writing plates down and mailing out tickets,” Lang said.

Nashville Department of Transportation told WSMV4 it isn’t aware of any instances of individuals being cited without cause, adding that if someone gets a parking citation, it is because they were illegally parked in either a loading zone or travel lane or committed some other kind of parking violation.

The tickets will cost Lang close to $150, a price she hopes she doesn’t have to pay.

“That is what I am doing Jan. 17. I am going to court to fight it,” Lang said.

NDOT released a statement on its parking regulation efforts downtown.

“NDOT has renewed our efforts in enforcing parking regulations as it relates to loading zones and stopping in a travel lane. Drivers may utilize loading zones for active loading and unloading for up to 15 minutes, but may not sit in a loading zone for the purposes of waiting. Drivers may not stop in a travel lane to load or unload passengers or goods. This practice is unsafe and contributes to traffic issues in the downtown core. “Someone who is non-compliant with traffic and parking laws will receive a ticket even if they drive off prior to being presented with a ticket, and it will be sent to the clerk’s office. The ticket will be processed by the clerk’s office and sent to the address on file with the DMV. It is the responsibility of the resident to update their address with the DMV’s office to ensure they receive notifications. “NDOT’s goal is to provide a safe and efficient experience for all modes of travel in Downtown Nashville, and enforcing parking regulations is an important part of that effort. “If an individual receives a parking citation from NDOT enforcement staff, it is because they were illegally parked in either a loading zone or travel lane, or they have committed some other kind of parking violation. We’re not aware of any instances of individuals being cited without cause.”

