Price for Christmas to be more expensive due to inflation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Decorating your home for Christmas is going to be more expensive this year due to inflation.

The Real Christmas Tree Board’s annual survey of industry leaders found tree prices are expected to increase up to 20% compared to last year.

Here in Middle Tennessee, prices depend on what kind of tree you want to buy, Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm owner Jan Steiner said.

Steiner saw a 15% increase in the wholesale price of Frasier Fur trees they get from North Carolina and a 5% increase in Douglas Fur trees they get from Oregon.

Trees grown for cut-your-own on their Murfreesboro farm increased about 5%, Steiner said, due to higher costs of fertilizer, labor and other things like plastic to wrap trees for transport.

That has not been stopping people from coming out to get the centerpiece of their Christmas decorations, Steiner said. Black Friday is normally the busiest tree buying day of the year, and they saw normal crowds.

The Garner family made their annual trip to Country Cove to pick out the perfect tree to put presents under. Mom, Amanda, said they were not afraid of the slightly higher costs to carry on their tradition.

“I think for us because it’s a little bit of an adventure,” Garner said. “It’s a fun tradition, and it’s something we look forward to every year. It’s just part of our start to Christmas. The Christmas routine is to get started with getting a Christmas tree and coming out to the farm.”

It’s not just trees that have seen a price increase at the farm, Steiner said. Wreaths and ornaments have higher numbers on their tags due to inflation.

“When we went to market in Atlanta to get our Christmas ornaments. I was pretty surprised by the price increase there,” Steiner said. “Not only (the higher cost), but the freight to get it here has been a big impact.

“People are still buying, and I am thankful for that. The Christmas stop has been very busy today, so people are still buying despite that.”

