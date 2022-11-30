Nashville SC to host World Cup watch party


An aerial view of GEODIS Park, home of Nashville SC, on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
An aerial view of GEODIS Park, home of Nashville SC, on Saturday, April 2, 2022.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Soccer Club will host a watch party Saturday to cheer on the U.S. Men’s National Team as it takes on the Netherlands in their Round of 16 matchup.

The FIFA World Cup watch party will take place on the pitch at Geodis Park, 501 Benton Ave., starting at 9 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own blankets for seating. Chairs won’t be allowed on the pitch. Fans can park in Lots 10 for access to the park through Gate B.

Nashville SC players Shaq Moore and Walker Zimmermann are representing the U.S. in Qatar.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rideshare drivers claim they’re unfairly ticketed in downtown area
Rideshare drivers claim they’re unfairly ticketed in downtown area
WSMV rideshare parking sign
Rideshare drivers hit with parking tickets
Shooting at Kwik Sak gas station
Hermitage community mourns death of store owner in robbery
WSMV vigil
Hermitage community remembers murdered gas station owner