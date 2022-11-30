Nashville SC to host World Cup watch party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Soccer Club will host a watch party Saturday to cheer on the U.S. Men’s National Team as it takes on the Netherlands in their Round of 16 matchup.

The FIFA World Cup watch party will take place on the pitch at Geodis Park, 501 Benton Ave., starting at 9 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own blankets for seating. Chairs won’t be allowed on the pitch. Fans can park in Lots 10 for access to the park through Gate B.

Nashville SC players Shaq Moore and Walker Zimmermann are representing the U.S. in Qatar.

