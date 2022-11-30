Hermitage community mourns death of store owner in robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hermitage community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a teen shot and killed a well-known convenience store owner Monday night during a robbery.

The shooting happened at the Kwik Sak on Lebanon Pike. Vishal Patel, 36, the owner of the convenience store was killed in the robbery.

The customers of the store are working to honor Patel.

“We come here all the time,” Erica Wilson said.

Whether to grab a drink, snacks or fill up her tank, Wilson said she and dozens of others visit the Kwik Sak weekly.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, her heart sank.

“There were a lot of ambulances, crime scene tape, Metro Police and detectives. Everybody was looking around,” Wilson said.

Police said just minutes before Wilson drove by the store, two 15-year-old boys walked in and held Patel, the store clerk, at gunpoint.

While grabbing cash from the store register, one of the teens shot and killed Patel.

“It’s senseless. He has kids,” Wilson said.

Jeanie Schoenbachler, a loyal customer who works at a salon next door, said Patel also has a brother she saw in tears after the robbery.

“He was so upset, and he told me my brother’s working. He just kept saying my brother’s working,” Schoenbachler said.

After robbing the store, police said the two boys sped off in a stolen Kia Sorrento. Minutes later Patel died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

“They took a member of our community. They took someone from us and I’m sorry about that. I pray for his family,” Wilson said.

Devastated customers like Wilson said Vishal was a light.

“He was a good face in this community. This was somewhere you could come and have someone put a smile on your face, somebody friendly,” Wilson said. “That’s what he meant to me.”

Dozens have now created a memorial for Patel using flowers and candles to line the doorway of the store he used to spread so much joy.

“These kids, man, these kids. This stuff has to stop,” Wilson said.

Police said the two teens are from Kentucky and are now being charged with criminal homicide.

People in the community are planning to hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Patel at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

