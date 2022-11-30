Former massage therapist accused by 19 women of sex crimes pleads guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tarek Mentouri, the former massage therapist accused by 19 women of sex crimes, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to six crimes, including felony sexual battery, as part of a plea deal that will place him on the sex offender registry and sentence him to prison for six years.

Mentouri pleaded guilty to three felony counts of sexual battery, two misdemeanor assault/provocative contact charges, and one misdemeanor charge of criminal impersonation. As part of the plea deal, Mentouri will be eligible for consideration of early release from prison after serving 30% of his six-year sentence.

The most serious charge, rape, was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

BREAKING: Tarek Mentouri, the former massage therapist accused of sex crimes against 19 women, pleads guilty to six counts, including sexual battery & assault. As part of plea deal, will appear on sex offender registry and prison time. Developing. @wsmv https://t.co/SxVfdqJPYN — Jeremy Finley (@JFinleyreports) November 30, 2022

While Mentouri faced charges brought by 15 women, WSMV4 Investigates has spoken with at least 19 women who accuse him of sex crimes.

Some of the women live outside of Davidson County.

The guilty pleas come just as Mentouri’s trial was set to begin next week on a charge of criminally impersonating the former news director of WSMV-TV, which occurred in the midst of an ongoing WSMV4 investigation.

His trial on the sex crimes was set to begin next year.

WSMV4 Investigates has been investigating Mentouri since 2020, revealing that despite women filing police reports and contacting the state health department about accusations of sex crimes following massages or job interviews, he was not arrested nor was his license suspended.

It was only after WSMV4 Investigates exposed the details of the women’s claims was Mentouri at last arrested and had his license stripped.

Up until the hearing today, Mentouri has always denied the women’s claims.

Mentouri is currently in the downtown detention center after a judge found he had violated his bond after being accused of stalking by an Atlanta woman.

This is a developing story, and WSMV4 Investigates will be asking why the rape charge was dismissed.

We’ll provide updates and reaction on all our platforms throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.