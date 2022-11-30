First Alert Forecast: Storms Leave Behind Sunshine and Colder Temps

The last of the showers and storms are going to taper off across the Cumberland Plateau through the early morning and then we have plenty of sunshine to look forward to as we head into our afternoon.

It will be a colder day all around with highs stalling out in the 40s today. Tonight is going to be a cold one with lows in the 20s by tomorrow morning.

More sunshine to go around tomorrow afternoon but temperatures stay in the mid to upper 40s again.

The colder air doesn’t stick around for long with temperatures back in the upper 50s by Friday afternoon. I can’t rule out a late-day shower on Friday, but most of the area will stay dry.

As we head into the weekend we’re tracking some more unsettled, but non-severe, weather that will return to the Mid State.

Off-and-on showers can be expected on Saturday afternoon with a leftover shower lingering into Sunday. Each day will be cloudy otherwise with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60.

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week with showers expected on Monday and Tuesday.

