Clarksville bank robbery suspect identified, arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who robbed a Clarksville bank earlier this week has been identified and arrested by police.

On Nov. 28, a man with a mask entered a Regions Bank located at 2155 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and left with a white bank bag filled with cash. The Clarksville Police Department identified 55-year-old William Marlow as the man responsible for the robbery.

Photos of Marlow and his getaway vehicle, a red Ford Focus, were released to police and media. Officials were able to use these photos during their investigation and their efforts led to the identification of the suspect.

“I would like to thank everyone involved who assisted in bringing this case to closure”, said Clarksville Chief of Police David Crockarell. “It was the collective effort of the dispatchers, first responding officers, detectives, and the intelligence unit that resulted in this criminal being located quickly and taken into custody without incident.”

Marlow remains in custody on a $75,000 bond. He was on parole for bank robbery from another jurisdiction before the arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information can contact Detective Neal at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5538. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477.

