Walk Bike Nashville wants changes after another fatal pedestrian accident on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Leaders of a non-profit organization are outraged after a woman was killed walking along Dickerson Pike the day after Thanksgiving.

Leaders of Walk Bike Nashville said they have spent months warning the city about dangers on the road.

Walk Bike Nashville said more than eight people this year have been hit and killed by cars along Dickerson Pike. It’s an issue they were canvassing the area about just days before the crash happened.

“I was hurt,” Meshach Adams said. “I’ve personally gone out and talked to at least a hundred people over the past couple of months about this specific issue.”

Months of hard work, Adams said he’s now erupting in frustration after hearing of another pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on Dickerson Pike.

“It’s something that has almost become too normal, someone being hit on Dickerson Pike every week, every two weeks,” Adams said.

Adams said the heavily walked road has miles of sections without sidewalks, lights and crosswalks, he said the road conditions creates life threatening situations daily, issues he’s warned city and state leaders about for months.

“Actually, getting these streets changed. We want to place emphasis on that it is imperative that this happens not three, four years from now but what can we do six months from now? What can we get shovel-ready starting in 2023?” Adams said.

City leaders told WSMV4 they are working with TDOT and Walk Bike Nashville to create an improvement plan for Dickerson Pike, including the area of the recent fatal crash.

“Hearing something tragic like this keeps happening, and knowing that, that person whoever they were have a family and was important to them,” Adams said.

Adams said something needs to be done before another life is lost.

“It’s frustrating because we have the tools to make all of our streets safer, and I want this to be top of mind for all of our leadership in this city,” Adams said.

Walk Bike Nashville is set to host a community event Tuesday night to gather more support to create change on Dickerson Pike.

