Teen suspects arrested in fatal Kwik Sak shooting

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police have identified and charged the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of a Kwik Sak gas station employee.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide on Monday.

Police said one of the two young male suspects fatally shot the clerk that was standing behind the counter at 4890 Lebanon Pike just after 4 p.m.

Davis and Boyd were taken into custody at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The two teens were taken to headquarters for interviews.

“We were able to obtain information primarily through a vehicle description,” said Lt. Brent Gibson.

Gibson said it is too early to find out if the motive of the shooting was a robbery. After the shooting, officials said they found a vehicle that matched the description that they said happened to be stolen out of Kentucky.

The vehicle was recovered and two people in that incident were detained, however, Gibson said they were not able to confirm whether the two in possession of the stolen vehicle were related to the two arrested for the shooting.

Gibson said the two with the stolen vehicle are merely being detained for being in possession of the stolen vehicle.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

