Squirrel causes power outage in Dickson


LDWF reminds hunters spring squirrel season opens May 2
(FILE)(tcw-wafb)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a third of Dickson Electric System customers experienced a power outage on Tuesday. The reason? A cute little squirrel.

The electric company said the critter caused a lot of chaos at the power company. Power was able to be restored quickly.

“We don’t always lose power to nearly A THIRD of our customers all at the same time, but when we do, it’s usually related to an uninvited guest inside our substation. This morning’s brief + massive outage was caused by a cute little squirrel that created a whole lot of chaos at our Dickson Sub,” the power company tweeted. “We won’t share the picture of the culprit (#RIP) but we’ve included a photo of the damage done to our substation by the little rascal. Thank y’all for your patience + being the best!

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena expected to re-open Tuesday following water damage
WSMV Roger Lee Curtis
Man charged with holding woman captive for three days in Warren Co.
WSMV Roger Lee Curtis
Man charged with holding woman captive in Warren Co.
Demarcus Boyd and Shawn Davis
Teen suspects arrested in fatal Kwik Sak shooting; victim identified