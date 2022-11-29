Squirrel causes power outage in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a third of Dickson Electric System customers experienced a power outage on Tuesday. The reason? A cute little squirrel.

The electric company said the critter caused a lot of chaos at the power company. Power was able to be restored quickly.

“We don’t always lose power to nearly A THIRD of our customers all at the same time, but when we do, it’s usually related to an uninvited guest inside our substation. This morning’s brief + massive outage was caused by a cute little squirrel that created a whole lot of chaos at our Dickson Sub,” the power company tweeted. “We won’t share the picture of the culprit (#RIP) but we’ve included a photo of the damage done to our substation by the little rascal. Thank y’all for your patience + being the best!

| r e s t o r e d |



We don’t always lose power to nearly A THIRD of our customers all at the same time, but when we do, it's usually related to an uninvited guest inside our substation.⚠️❌⚠️



This morning's brief + massive outage was caused by a cute little squirrel... pic.twitter.com/elzM5YNFpV — Dickson Electric System (@DicksonElectric) November 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.