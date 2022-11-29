Second suspect in deadly Park Ave. quadruple shooting surrenders in Murfreesboro

Joseph Keohavong
Joseph Keohavong(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMC) - A second suspect in the quadruple shooting that left one person dead in October has surrendered to U.S. Marshalls in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, authorities say.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong, of Murfreesboro, was wanted in connection to the Oct. 30 shooting.

Police say the shooting happened outside a smoke shop on Park Avenue around 2:13 a.m. Witnesses say five armed men pulled up in a red Dodge Durango and opened fire on a group of men standing outside.

One victim was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital and the three others were injured.

Police managed to arrest their first suspect, 18-year-old Peter Vaca, that same day.

A warrant was issued for Keohavong’s arrest on Nov. 4.

The very next day, the Memphis Police Homicide Bureau requested assistance from the Memphis Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Keohavong.

When authorities discovered he was in the Nashville area, they requested assistance from U.S. Marshals in Tennessee’s Middle District.

Marshals were then able to contact Keohavong and convince him to turn himself in.

Keohavong and Vaca are both charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder.

Vaca is still being held on a $500,000 bond.

No bond information was given for Keohavong.

This is an ongoing investigation.

