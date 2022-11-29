Ole Red hosts watch party for The Voice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday, there was a big watch party for The Voice at Ole Red. It started early for one group of friends from Georgia.

“We stopped in at 3:30 p.m. for a drink, and we are still here,” one said.

Fans ate, drank and cheered for the 10 finalists competing this week.

“It is just fun to be with people who like The Voice and that really love country music,” the fans said.

Last season’s runner-up, Wendy Moten, said it is a huge accomplishment for contestants to make it this far.

“It goes sometimes from 100 down to 10, so they have to feel like they earned the right to be on that stage and be live,” Moten said.

Lana Scott is another contestant who made it to the top 10 last season and took center stage at the watch party. Scott moved to Nashville earlier this year and is hoping to get signed.

“It has been a dream,” Scott said. “I always dreamt of living the artist’s life in Nashville so I am songwriting every week. I recorded an original song this summer.”

Scott’s biggest fan is her dad who took a day off work and drove from Indiana to be here for his daughter’s big night.

“Words can’t describe it,” Rob Scott said. “I mean, I am very, very proud of her for not giving up.”

As finalists compete for the chance to make it big, fans at Ole Red said they’re ready to continue the party.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.