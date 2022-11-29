Man charged with holding woman captive for three days in Warren Co.

The 56-year-old man was arrested last Friday following an investigation into an alleged kidnapping situation.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man last Friday following an investigation into a possible kidnapping situation.

According to the WCSD, an investigation with the 31st District Attorney General’s office led to the arrest of 56-year-old Roger Lee Curtis Friday, November 25. Curtis is accused of holding a woman captive at his home for three days, during which he physically and sexually assaulted her.

The arrest was announced on Monday, November 28.

Curtis is charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, rape, and drug possession. He remains in custody on $240,000 bond.

