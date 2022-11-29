Man accused of pawning guitar stolen from Nashville music studio


Police say this man pawned a stolen guitar.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville detectives are working to identify a man who they say pawned a stolen guitar using another person’s I.D.

The classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio sometime overnight on Nov. 11 and pawned later that afternoon, police said.

After the suspect pawned the guitar, he got into the front passenger seat of a gray pickup truck, police said. Anyone who recognizes him or the pickup in the photos below are urged to contact police.

Police say this is the alleged suspect's truck.
