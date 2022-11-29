Kwik Sak clerk killed after shooting in Hermitage, both suspects in custody
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said they are pursuing leads after the fatal shooting of a Kwik Sak gas station employee.
Metro Police said one of the two young male suspects fatally shot the clerk that was standing behind the counter at 4890 Lebanon Pk. just after 4 p.m.
As of 8:10 p.m. both the suspects are in custody at this time and will be taken to headquarters for interviews following the murder of the Kwik Sak employee on Monday afternoon.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
