Hillwood student charged with bringing gun to school threatening to ‘shoot up’ school
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 10th grader at Hillwood High School has been charged with carrying a gun on school property, Metro Police said.
Police said she was reportedly walking in a hallway, upset and stating that she had a weapon and would shoot up the school.
It was the 16-year-old student’s first day at Hillwood. She was taken to an office where school personnel searched her backpack and recovered a nine-millimeter pistol with 12 rounds in the magazine.
