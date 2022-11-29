Hillwood student charged with bringing gun to school threatening to ‘shoot up’ school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 10th grader at Hillwood High School has been charged with carrying a gun on school property, Metro Police said.

Police said she was reportedly walking in a hallway, upset and stating that she had a weapon and would shoot up the school.

It was the 16-year-old student’s first day at Hillwood. She was taken to an office where school personnel searched her backpack and recovered a nine-millimeter pistol with 12 rounds in the magazine.

