Garth Brooks sends letter of support of new Titans stadium to Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Garth Brooks submit his letter of support for the new Titans stadium to the Metro Council.

Brooks sent the following to Metro Council:

To the Members of Metro Council:

The intent of this letter is to express my gratitude for thinking about an enclosed stadium for the people of Nashville and Tennessee.

Today’s stadiums are not like the stadiums of past. Domed stadiums are revenue generating machines because they can be kept busy 365 days a year. That schedule enhances the city’s revenue, the surrounding businesses and the employment level of the city’s work force. Nashville is the nation’s favorite city, right now, and it deserves to have a domed stadium for its residents and its visitors. In a city known for entertaining, a domed stadium is a must.

Just recently, we had a rain out during out stadium tour here in Nashville. The amount of revenue lost during that storm on top of what it cost to present the make-up show resulted in heavy losses for not just me, but also for the stadium and the city.

A domed stadium would also separate Nashville from competing cities for all major events. Nashville has worked hard and waited a long time to gain the recognition it is finally getting and deserves. Let’s PLEASE build a domed stadium and show the world that being a major city with a caring, loving environment, IS possible.

Thank you for your time and consideration. God bless your families.

Garth Brooks

Brooks hasn’t been the only artist in support of the new stadium. Several other entertainment entities expressed their backing for the stadium

NFL Executive VP of Club Business & Events, Peter O’Reilly said a new, state-of-the-art stadium in downtown Nashville would add another strong pillar to an already terrific host market for future NFL events.

“As we experienced with the 2019 NFL Draft, Nashville is a first-class major event city and destination. Driven by strong local partnerships - led by the Nashville CVB and the Titans - that event helped raise the Draft to new heights,” O’Reilly said.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said that the new stadium would enhance the SEC’s future in Music City.

“Nashville is important to the Southeastern Conference, and I am confident it will always be a part of our future. A domed stadium in Nashville is certain to attract the highest profile national collegiate events and will enhance the SEC’s future in Music City.”

WWE said that they look forward to hosting many events with the new stadium.

“Nashville has exploded as a cultural center in the United States and as the land of opportunity,” WWE said.

The Academy of County Music CEO Damon Whiteside said that with the new stadium they would be interested in exploring the potential hosting of a future ACM Awards stadium show.

“The Academy of Country Music has become known for holding its televised awards shows in NFL stadiums, including this year’s Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and 2015′s AT&T Stadium in Dallas,” Whiteside said. “It would be helpful if the roof had a mechanism to filter sunlight as well.”

The President of Live Nation Entertainment, North America Talent/Touring, Rick Franks said that Live Nation has identified Nashville as a key market and has established a significant presence in the city.

“From our vantage point, an enclosed stadium provides the next level of opportunity and, in particular, offers the opportunity for major shows to occur in the winter months and during the NFL season, which provides an enormous boost when needed most,” Franks said.

Gary Gersh, the president of AEG touring said that they are very excited about the new Nashville stadium.

“We believe that the proposed stadium will provide more opportunities for concerts and big live events throughout the entire year. This will be a game changer for the entire state,” Gersh said.

Craig H. Jackson, the chairman/CEO of Barrett Jackson Auction Company said that the city of Nashville is a world-class destination.

“For decades, Barrett-Jackson has held collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events in Scottsdale, Palm Beach, Las Vegas and Houston with international attendance and a fan base in the millions. The city of Nashville is a world-class destination that would be incredibly attractive to our tens of thousands of bidders, consignors and guests. Our team has frequently visited the Nashville area to find a venue that would suit our auctions. We would like to bring The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions to Tennessee. To date, we have been unsuccessful in securing dates that would work for our event in Nashville,” Jackson said.

