First Lady Maria Lee launches ‘12 Days of Giving’ campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Tuesday launched a 12 Days of Giving social media campaign to highlight impactful nonprofits across the state and encourage residents to give back a little during the holiday season.

The 12 Days of Giving began Tuesday and will feature a different nonprofit and call to action for the 12 following weekdays.

“Tennesseans are known for their generosity, and Bill and I are especially inspired by how they serve others throughout the holiday season,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “It’s our hope that those looking to give back this Christmas find new ways to serve their neighbors while connecting with organizations in need of their support.”

Tennesseans are encouraged to support the following nonprofits:

Examples of ways to serve the highlighted nonprofits include volunteering and donating new and used items, according to a media release.

The 2022 Tennessee Christmas events hosted by the Governor and First Lady are focused on “The Gift of Giving” theme this year, which highlights the various ways Tennesseans use their time and talents to give to others throughout the holiday season.

For more information on how to participate in the 12 Days of Giving, click here.

