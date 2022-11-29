FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread Showers Expected Overnight

A calm and quiet start to our Wednesday across the Mid State, and I’m expecting much of the same through the first half of our afternoon.

We’ll mix clouds and sunshine through noon today and watch temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s. The wind will pick up this afternoon and gust around 30 mph at times.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as a strong cold front is expected to pass through the Mid State and fire off wide-spread showers and storms overnight.

The first showers and storms should arrive in the late afternoon and evening, but storm coverage is expected to increase after sunset and through the first half of our night. The main threat with any storm will be damaging wind gusts, but a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out as we head through the overnight. Night time severe weather means you’ll want to be weather ready and have alerts set on your mobile devices.

As we head into our Wednesday morning the last of the showers and storms should taper off before sunrise and no additional weather problems are to be expected for our morning commute.

Clouds mix with sunshine on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

We’ll stay in the 40s on Thursday with a mostly sunny afternoon sky. Temperatures get right back into the 50s on Friday with a few more afternoon clouds.

Showers look to return for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 for the weekend. A few showers can be expected on Monday as well.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.