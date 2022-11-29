Crews to replace faulty regulator causing gas leak in Coffee County Tuesday morning

ASBURY, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday evening, officials in Coffee County responded to a gas leak on Asbury Road at Hickerson Road.

Officials determined that there was a faulty regulator that needed to be replaced first thing Tuesday morning. They slowed the leak, but officials said the regulator will continue to release gas until the morning.

Residents in the area may hear a hissing sound and will probably smell an odor in the immediate area throughout the night.

Officials said that residents can rest assure that the leak is minimal and do not expect concentrations to reach a hazardous level at this time.

If people notice that the leak has gotten worse, they should reach out to Coffee County 911 and they will dispatch the appropriate responders to return to the scene.

Officials ask that residents avoid the area immediately surrounding the leaking regulator, located on a private property, but at this time Hickerson Road and Asbury Road are open for traffic.

Services crews ill be on the scene Tuesday morning to replace the regulator which they expect will require the line running down Asbury Road to be shut down momentarily while they replace it.

This may lead to pilot lights going out on appliances/equipment in the morning. MTNG crews will be in the area to assist as needed.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.