Woman posing as rideshare driver, drugging men in Nashville could have help: police

Surveillance of the woman accused of being a fake rideshare driver in Nashville
Surveillance of the woman accused of being a fake rideshare driver in Nashville(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are continuing their efforts to identify a woman they say is posing as a rideshare driver, drugging men and stealing their money. Now, a male suspect is believed to be involved in the most recent incident on Oct. 15.

A recent victim told detectives he was drinking on Broadway when he was offered a ride by two people. The victim told police he believes he was drugged due to his last of memory. Police say the victim’s phone and wallet were taken and his credit cards were used at multiple locations across Nashville by a male suspect (pictured below).

Police say this man is involved in a bogus rideshare scheme.
Police say this man is involved in a bogus rideshare scheme.(MNPD)

Nearly a dozen incidents have been reported over the last two years. Victims recall getting into what they believed to be their rideshare where the female driver offered them a water bottle and they claim to have blacked out.

Anyone with information on both the female and male suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

