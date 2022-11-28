Metro Police looking for man involved in shooting at laundromat


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Police Department are working to identify the gunman that allegedly injured a man inside the Jumbo Laundry on Antioch Pike on Nov. 16.

The victim was on his phone when he said the suspect opened fire from outside the business.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was seen getting into the back passenger seat of a gold SUV. Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

