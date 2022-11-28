Father killed, daughter injured after being hit by Nashville delivery driver

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man critically injured Saturday night after being hit by a food delivery driver on Opry Mills Drive has died from his injuries, police said Monday.

Charles Joyner, 77, was in the crosswalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57, when both were hit by the driver of a 2020 Volvo SUV, police said. They had gotten off of the General Jackson Showboat and were among a group of pedestrians in the crosswalk.

The driver, 32-year-old Chelsea Newman, had just picked up a delivery order at Chuy’s Opry Mills location. Newman said it was raining hard and she could not see the group of pedestrians walking in the crosswalk, according to police. She did not show signs of impairment.

Joyner and Iezzi were transported to Skyline Medical Center, where Joyner died Sunday night. Iezzi sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Newman failed to yield, which caused the crash. The investigation continues.

