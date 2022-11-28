Jay Leno returns to the stage just 2 weeks after burn accident

Jay Leno underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.
Jay Leno underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.(Grossman Burn Center)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just two weeks after suffering burn injuries in a garage fire, comedian Jay Leno returned to the stage Sunday night.

The former NBC “Tonight Show” host performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California.

Leno, an avid car collector, was burned in a gasoline fire while working underneath one of his vehicles on Nov. 12.

The comedian underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.

Leno has scheduled three additional shows at the Comedy and Magic Club in December.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, leave the Copper...
Prince William focuses U.S. trip on climate amid Harry row
A neighbor at the scene said she heard screams and saw the bodies on Saturday.
Neighbor reacts to stabbing deaths of kids
A 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple stab...
Mother charged with murder in stabbings of her 2 boys in NYC
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas