Historic Nashville releases Nashville Nine list of endangered properties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Historic Nashville, Inc. published its annual Nashville Nine, a list of local historical properties endangered by demolition, neglect or development.

Every year since 2009, the Nashville Nine is compiled through a public nomination process, revealing historic buildings and places that matter to the people of the city.

Through this community-driven program, Historic Nashville has brought to the public’s attention a wide variety of the city’s endangered historic and cultural resources, including residential properties, parks, civic and commercial buildings, neighborhood schools, churches and even neon signs.

These properties represent a range of historic time periods, architectural styles and building types that embody Nashville and Davidson County’s rich and diverse history.

The Nashville Nine serves as Historic Nashville’s strongest advocacy tool for the preservation of places that matter most to Nashville. These are buildings, neighborhoods or historic landscapes in danger of being lost to demolition, redevelopment or neglect. Historic Nashville works with property owners, elected officials, government agencies, neighborhood leaders and the public to educate, evaluate and create solutions for preserving these important elements of Nashville’s unique history and sense of place.

Historic Nashville has been Nashville’s local historic preservation organization since 1968 and is supported by membership, donations and an easement program.

For information, contact Historic Nashville at info@historicnashvilleinc.org.

This year’s Nashville Nine are:

