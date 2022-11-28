First Alert Weather Day Late Tuesday: Strong-Severe Storms Expected

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday . Strong-severe storms will be possible as soon as mid Tuesday afternoon. Storm coverage will increase during the evening, before tapering off from west to east after midnight. The severe threat will be finished by 7 am Wednesday in Middle Tennessee.

Tonight partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s by Tuesday morning.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Tuesday and early Wednesday ahead of a strong storm system developing across the central Plains.

Much of Tuesday is looking dry and partly sunny, but expect the wind to pick up quickly during the day with gusts to 30-40 mph possible through the afternoon.

The first showers and storms will move in with a warm front Tuesday afternoon. As we move forward into Tuesday night, shower and thunderstorm coverage will increase across the Mid State with the threat hanging around until early Wednesday morning.

Our main severe threat with this cluster of storms will be damaging wind gusts, but some good-sized hail cannot be ruled out as well as a spin-up tornado. Stay weather aware, and stay weather ready. Most of the storms will occur AFTER SUNSET, Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Highs will only be around 50 degrees for the daytime.

Thursday will feel like winter with the high only reaching the mid 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

While there could be a passing shower on Friday, a few more showers will be likely Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Monday there are some isolated showers possible with a high in the mid 60s.

