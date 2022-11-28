First Alert Forecast: Calm Mix of Clouds and Sunshine

A few pockets of light drizzle are lingering in parts of the Mid State early this morning, as well as some areas of patchy fog for that morning commute.

Today will be a calm day with a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. Highs today will top off in the upper 50s. Tonight will stay quiet with lows dropping into the mid-40s by tomorrow morning.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Tuesday and early Wednesday ahead of a strong storm system developing across the central plains.

Much of our Tuesday is looking dry and partly cloudy but expect the wind to pick up quickly during the day with gusts around/over 30 mph possible through our afternoon. The first showers and storms will move in with a warm front late Tuesday afternoon in parts of west Middle Tennessee. As we move forward into Tuesday night, shower and thunderstorm coverage will increase across the Mid State and hang around through early Wednesday morning.

Our main severe threat with this cluster of storms will be damaging wind gusts, but some good-sized hail cannot be ruled out as well as a spin-up tornado. Stay weather aware, and stay weather ready, most of this will occur AFTER SUNSET Tuesday.

Showers and storms quickly taper off by Wednesday afternoon with temperatures near 60 for the second half of our day. But, behind the cold front, temperatures fall back into the 40s on Thursday under plenty of sunshine.

A few clouds mix in on Friday and then we have a few more showers returning for Saturday and Sunday.

