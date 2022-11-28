Fire extinguished at historic log cabin in Hermitage

Historick log cabin, Eversong, caught fire Monday morning.(NFD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a fire that broke out on land considered by many to be a part of Tennessee history.

NFD responded to a fire at the historic colonial log cabin, Eversong, located on the Stone Hall Mansion property in Hermitage early Monday morning. Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire quickly at the unoccupied cabin and no injuries are being reported.

Eversong sits on a bluff above the Stones River on the edge of the mansion’s property. It served as a guest house for mansion visitors in the early 20th century.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

