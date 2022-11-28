Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County.

According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.

More remains were found Monday, the WCSO said. It appeared the remains had been exposed to outside conditions for “some time,” investigators said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WSMV 4 News will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.
Metro Police looking for man involved in shooting at laundromat
Robert Lillard House, 1026 2nd Ave. South - This c. 1940 Queen Anne cottage was the home and...
Historic Nashville releases Nashville Nine list of endangered properties
Fisk Little Theater, 998 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd. - Built as hospital barracks during the Civil War,...
Historic Nashville releases 2022 Nashville Nine
Surveillance of the woman accused of being a fake rideshare driver in Nashville
Woman posing as rideshare driver, drugging men in Nashville could have help: police