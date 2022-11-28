Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County.

According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.

More remains were found Monday, the WCSO said. It appeared the remains had been exposed to outside conditions for “some time,” investigators said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WSMV 4 News will update this story when more information is available.

