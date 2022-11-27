Montgomery County officials investigating after shooting at apartment complex

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are looking for a person that shot into an apartment and possibly attempted to set fire to a car at an apartment complex in Clarksville.

On Saturday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the shooting at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road.

A resident at the apartment complex said to officials that someone had shot through the window they and another person were sleeping in. According to officials, no one was hurt.

One of the residents staying at the apartment that was shot into began investigating and found out that gasoline had been poured over their car and believed someone tried to set the vehicle on fire. The residents at the apartment complex told officials they believe the suspect may have been an ex-boyfriend.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Crime Scene team responded to the call. The situation is still being investigated and MCSO patrol officers will have extra patrols in the Ramblewood area.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Largent at 931-648-0611 ext. 13418.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.