Man arrested for firing gun inside Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital


Exterior shot of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Midtown Nashville.
Exterior shot of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Midtown Nashville.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man has been arrested after firing a gun inside Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the hospital early Saturday morning after security said they heard at least two gunshots in the stairwell. Zaayenga was found on the fourth level. Officers confronted Zaayenga, who complied with commands. Police found a firearm in a chair near him. Police said he had multiple magazines on him for the gun.

Police found multiple bullet casings near the defendant. There was also damage caused to a fire door caused by gunfire. Two nurses told police they could hear the gunshots nearby.

Zaayenga has been charged with reckless endangerment, vandalism, possession of a weapon where posted and criminal trespassing. Police said Zaayenga entered the hospital through a back door at which all doors were locked.

He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two shot at funeral in Bordeaux
Two shot at funeral in Bordeaux
Police lights graphic.
Montgomery County officials investigating after shooting at apartment complex
There was a shooting at a funeral near Nashville where 2 people were shot and taken to a...
Two injured in drive-by shooting during funeral service in Bordeaux
ddf
Fort Campbell soldier found dead at home on Tuesday