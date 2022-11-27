First Alert Forecast: Windy and Cloudy Sunday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday for the threat of severe storms.

Windy, with a few showers possible this afternoon, dry Monday, then possible strong to severe storms mid-week.

Wind Advisory continues for much of Middle Tennessee except the Plateau until 3pm. Wind could gusts 35 to 40 mph. A few light showers are possible late this afternoon into the evening with another approaching system. The low tonight will dip to the low 40s.

Monday looks pleasant with a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday there’s a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day, with highs in the upper 60s. It will be windy again too.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day with showers and some potentially strong to severe storms mainly early in the day. It looks like the greatest threat will be from damaging wind. The high will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday drier but chilly with the highs in the upper 40s.

Friday and Saturday expect a bright sky, but we can’t fule out a stray shower. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

