Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike

By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening.

According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died. She was not carrying any identification at the time of the incident, but the investigation points to her being a 65-year-old woman who lived in the area.

The responding officers reported the driver of the Lexus showed no signs of impairment and will not be charged in the fatal crash with the woman. He was arrested, however, on an outstanding warrant and spent the night in custody. He was released early Saturday morning.

