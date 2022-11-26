Two injured in drive-by shooting during funeral service in Bordeaux

There was a shooting at a funeral near Nashville where 2 people were shot and taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Nov. 26, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two people attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon.

Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired. The church was hosting a funeral service at the time of the shooting.

Police at the scene said two people were transported to the hospital with non-critical gunshot wounds. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

