One person shot during funeral service in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon.

Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired. The church was hosting a funeral service at the time of the shooting.

One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle. No other injuries were reported.

MNPD has established command at the scene as the investigation is ongoing.

