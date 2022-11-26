Local shops gear up for Small Business Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Small businesses are getting ready for their turn at the holiday shopping rush with Small Business Saturday this weekend.

The initiative, which falls on the day after Black Friday, encourages people to “shop small.”

Founded in 2010 by American Express, the day has become one of the busiest for local shops nationwide. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) says U.S. customers spent nearly $23.3 billion at small businesses on Small Business Saturday in 2021, an all-time high.

“Oh, it’s huge,” Chynna VanArsdale, owner at Elle Gray Boutique said. “We cannot do some of the things that the big box stores do, but we pour our heart and soul into it, and you get a level of customer service that we think is completely different.”

VanArsdale has owned her Sylvan Park boutique for six years and says she makes 70% of her income during the holiday season.

According to a survey released by American Express, 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the local economy.

“It’s so important to small businesses and to keep the culture in the community of Nashville, it’s some of the things that make it so special,” VanArsdale said.

The SBA estimates there are 32 million small businesses nationwide. For information on how to participate, visit here.

