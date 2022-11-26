First Alert Forecast: Cloudy Wet End to the Weekend

Rain moves in late this afternoon and tonight, possible strong to severe storms are possible next week.

Cloudy tonight with the next rain system moving in late afternoon and evening coming from the southwest. Thunderstorms are possible too, but not severe. Highs will be in the lower 60s. If you’re going to the Vols/Vandy game, be ready for rain as the game unfolds. Rain and thunderstorms continue through the overnight.

Rain will exit early on Sunday for most everyone., but some wrap-around rain could fall across the northern part of the Mid-state. It’s a good idea to be prepared for that at the Titans game, check back for an update here or on the First Alert App. Highs should be in the low 60s. A few showers are likely again late Sunday night.

Monday looks pleasant with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday there’s a chance of a few showers, with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday brings showers and some potentially strong to severe storms. The high will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday, drier with the highs in the low 50s.

